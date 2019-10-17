Breaking News
New law protects patients from excessive out-of-pocket hospital emergency charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to protect patients from excessive out-of-network hospital emergency charges.

The new law requires insurance companies to ensure that when enrollees receive care from non-participating providers, the patient does not incur greater out-of-pocket costs than if they went to a participating provider.

The law will also subject emergency services charges to an independent dispute resolution process established by the New York’s Surprise Medical Bill law.

The law goes into effect immediately.

