ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a package of bills into law, one of them allows the coverage of biomarker testing.

Starting in April, state-regulated insurance plans including Medicaid will be required to cover biomarker testing for patients in New York.

“This is a type of testing done on a patient’s tissue sample when they have a disease to help inform the doctors about the best course of care for their disease,” explained Michael Davoli, Director of Government relations for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Biomarker testing can be done to help people with diseases such as Parkinson’s and cancer.

“A biomarker test can help a doctor know– okay, say chemotherapy may not actually help one patient for their cancer, but in another case it may. It really helps them identify what is the best possible course of treatment for your disease as opposed to just every cancer case out there.”

The bill passed with bipartisan support back in June.

Assembly sponsor Pamela Hunter released a statement saying, “With biomarker tests, patients will have access to new information that will guide treatment in a way that is more tailored to the individual. Additionally, this will help conserve medical resources as patients are given treatments that are most likely to yield results instead of going through a period of trial and error.”

Republican Assemblymember Matt Slater stated, “ I am greatly appreciative of the endless bipartisan support this bill received and look forward to it positively changing the lives of many who are suffering from chronic illnesses.”

It’s unclear just how many New Yorkers will benefit from this legislation.

“But what we do know is, many millions of New Yorkers will have the ability to have this covered if they need it in the future,” said Davoli.