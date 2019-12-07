New law will expand IVF coverage in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 1 a law that expands IVF coverage in New York State will go into effect.

For people looking into in vitro fertilization, the sticker price can be staggering.

“It does vary, but the average is $15,000 that patients have to pay out of pocket and often it takes more than one cycle,” said Betsy Campbell, RESOLVE Chief Engagement Officer.

Campbell says 1 in 8 couples struggle with infertility nationwide. A New York State law will expand IVF coverage.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement, “New York is leading the fight to expand reproductive health access for all New Yorkers, no matter who they love or how much money they have…”

According to the Governor’s Press Office, large group health insurance policies will need to cover prescription drugs related to IVF services. They’ll also need to cover three cycles of IVF. Comprehensive care policies must also cover fertility preservation services.

Campbell continued by saying, “We feel that this is really an important step in removing cost as an obstacle to care… We’re continuing to work to try to expand it to all markets, because obviously we want this to be as inclusive as possible.”

For more information on coverage, you can visit the state’s Department of Financial Services website here.