New York expected to get at least $200M in Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A settlement is in the works between several states including New York, and a major opioid company and its owners. Law enforcement officials from states across the country say these players knew their products were addictive and pushed doctors to prescribe them anyway.

“The perpetrators who created this crisis are villains for the history books. And that’s where Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers belong,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Attorney General Letitia James says the family and their business has ‘misused the courts’ and tried to ‘shield their misconduct’ that contributed to the opioid crisis. James says New York State is expected to receive at least $200 million out of the resolution. It will also close the company for good, and require millions of pages of evidence to be disclosed.

She says while some may ask why she’d accept the deal, there is ‘no perfect solution.’ “I don’t think any of us will say this deal is perfect. But, we can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good. We can’t let perfect be the enemy of getting results,” she said.

This agreement follows the $230 million Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement that was announced by James a couple weeks ago.

The Governor also signed legislation to create an opioid settlement fund to go toward prevention and treatment. “This is money communities will be able to count on to count on opioid addiction instead of going into the state’s general fund,” James said.

The state also can’t use money from the lockbox to reduce state or federal funding towards the effort.