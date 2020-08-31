New York performs over 100,000 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, positive rate stays below 1%

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced New York State performed a record number of COVID-19 tests Saturday, and the positive test rate remained below one percent for the 23rd consecutive day. 

Although New York State performed a record number of tests Saturday, 100,022, the positive rate remained below one percent and COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop.

According to the New York State Health Department, 429 people are now hospitalized within the state with COVID-19. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has reported since March 16.

Governor Cuomo also said intubations reached a new low since March 14, with 47 people currently being intubated in New York State with COVID-19. 

Despite the progress the state is making, eight New Yorkers still lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,327. 

Below is the full COVID-19 data provided by New York State on Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 429 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 51
  • Number ICU – 112 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 47 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 75,062 (+72)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,327

Of the 100,022 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 698, or 0.69%, were positive.

Central New York continues to have a positive test rate below one percent, with about 0.8% of the test results coming back positive on Saturday. 

The governor on Sunday said the state is closely monitoring the coronavirus data in Western New York. The region continues to have a positive test rate higher than the state’s average, with 1.6% of the test results coming back positive on Saturday. Governor Cuomo said the state has set up eight rapid testing sites in the region, and urges people in the region to get tested so the state can accurately monitor the problem.

The positive test rates for all ten regions over the last three days can be seen in the chart below:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.6%
Central New York0.8%0.4%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.5%0.6%
Long Island0.5%0.6%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.1%0.6%0.5%
New York City0.6%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.8%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.4%0.3%
Western New York1.2%1.2%1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 698 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,100 confirmed cases in New York State. 

Of the 434,100 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,76410
Allegany891
Broome1,2959
Cattaraugus2014
Cayuga1770
Chautauqua3829
Chemung2004
Chenango2272
Clinton1500
Columbia5690
Cortland991
Delaware1153
Dutchess4,8526
Erie9,80766
Essex1282
Franklin580
Fulton3110
Genesee2941
Greene3070
Hamilton140
Herkimer2972
Jefferson1501
Lewis491
Livingston1820
Madison4612
Monroe5,44321
Montgomery2020
Nassau44,61056
Niagara1,6127
NYC233,969281
Oneida2,2724
Onondaga3,88317
Ontario3893
Orange11,4188
Orleans3060
Oswego2954
Otsego1439
Putnam1,5006
Rensselaer8333
Rockland14,23315
Saratoga84210
Schenectady1,2605
Schoharie690
Schuyler260
Seneca1002
St. Lawrence2741
Steuben3152
Suffolk44,76351
Sullivan1,5215
Tioga2080
Tompkins2643
Ulster2,1686
Warren3210
Washington2670
Wayne2800
Westchester36,94954
Wyoming1261
Yates610

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now