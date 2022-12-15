ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Most of New York is expected to receive several inches of snow thanks to a storm that is expected to move in Thursday and last until Saturday. The governor at a press conference at the New York State Capitol urged New Yorkers to be prepared for bad conditions.

“As someone from Buffalo, I’m not a stranger to this, upstate we aren’t a stranger to this. It’s about repositioning all of your resources and getting them on the ground before you end up in a difficult situation. We are already bringing individuals from Long Island up and coordinating the roads— keeping people off early,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

No unnecessary travel is being advised and DOT will be staging tow services on major roadways such as I-81 in Onondaga and Broome Counties.

Parts of Central New York, the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the Capital Region are expected to get up to a foot of snow by Saturday. The Governor warned that peak snowfall rates could fall up to 2 inches an hour Thursday night into Friday. She said the winds are concerning.

“When you have the winds coupled with this—- whether it’s the rain downstate or the snow upstate, that’s when you have the vulnerable situation where powerlines can come down. It’s a danger to human life on the roads as well as shutting down power,” said Hochul. “And when it’s this cold, the scariest thing for a mom with little kids is to be sitting there with no heat in your house in the middle of winter. So we are watching for that. We have utility crews all set and already on the ground, ready to respond as quick as possible.”

If you do have to travel, officials warn to drive slow and keep in mind that bridges freeze faster than roads. It’s also advised to keep some distance between your car and snowplows, as blowing snow can reduce visibility.