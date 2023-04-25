ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Office of the Attorney General will be holding a statewide gun buyback program on Saturday.

“Gun Violence unfortunately is a problem not only all across the state, but also all across our nation,” said Letitia James, New York State Attorney General. “And what we got to do is work together to address gun violence here in the State of New York working with law enforcement officers and letting individuals know that the number one cause of death for young children is guns.”

To help combat gun violence, on Saturday, April 29th from 10-1pm in locations across the state, the Office of the Attorney General will be holding a gun buyback program.

Depending on the type of gun you bring in, you can receive between $25-$500 in a pre-paid gift card.

According to Attorney General James, no questions will be asked and you can bring in as many guns as you want. However, there is a limit on how much you get for 3-D printed guns.

Those wanting to surrender firearms are being told to make sure they are unloaded and put in a plastic bag, paper bag, or a box. The program has been successful in years past, collecting over 4,000 guns. The Attorney General is looking for that number to increase as much as possible after Saturday’s buyback.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a number of mass killings all across our nation, we’ve had individuals who have knocked on wrong doors who have been shot. There was an unfortunate incident in Upstate New York where a young woman and her friends drove on someone’s property and was shot. Individuals have been shot at churches and synagogues, dance halls, and schools, we as a nation need to come together to address gun violence,” explained James.” This is my attempt to do just that.”

The gun buyback program will be taking place at the following locations:

Family Life Academy in the Bronx – 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 AM to 1 PM.

– 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 AM to 1 PM. All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn – 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10AM to 1 PM.

– 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10AM to 1 PM. OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County – 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 AM to 1 PM.

– 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 AM to 1 PM. Watervliet Dome in Albany County – 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 AM to 1 PM.

– 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 AM to 1 PM. American Legion Post in Ulster County –18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 AM to 1 PM.

–18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 AM to 1 PM. St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County – 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10AM to 3 PM.

– 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10AM to 3 PM. Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County – 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 AM to 1 PM.

– 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 AM to 1 PM. Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County – 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 AM to 1 PM.

– 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 AM to 1 PM. Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County – 917 Garden & Richard Allen Way, Niagara Falls, NY 14302. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Additional information can be found on the New York State Attorney General’s website: https://ag.ny.gov/