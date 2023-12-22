ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Colorado’s highest court ruled former President Donald Trump is disqualified from being on the 2024 presidential primary ballot. Here in New York, a new bill would authorize the board of elections or the attorney general in the case of a deadlock, to remove an insurrectionist from the presidential ballot.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz.

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2023/A8392

“The constitution is very clear,” said Dinowitz. “The 14th amendment, 3rd section talks about people who commit insurrection to not be able to run for office.”

Colorado’s Supreme Court argued former President Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6th, 2021. However Trump said on Truth Social, “ I’m not an insurrectionist.”

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt released a statement saying in-part, “Whether you like Donald Trump or hate him, the right to approve or disapprove of candidates should lie solely with the voters…. The only real threat to Democracy is the continued poisoning of our Judicial process by power hungry politicians and activist judges.”

When asked if he thought it would be a conflict of interest if the Attorney General were to remove Trump from the ballot since her office is suing him, Dinowitz said, “The court cases aren’t personal. They are not her court cases. She represents the State of New York.”

Colorado’s decision to take Trump off the ballot will likely go before the U.S. Supreme Court— something Governor Kathy Hochul said she will be closely watching.