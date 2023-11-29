ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— If signed by Governor Hochul, a bill would move some local elections to even years.

Voter turnout is much higher for presidential and congressional races held on even numbered years. Senator James Skoufis said getting some local races off odd years will have the same effect.

“Far more people would have a voice and will weigh in on who’s running their town, who’s running their county,” said Skoufis. “That’s how it should be. We should want as many people weighing in as possible.”

Skoufis sponsors the bill and said this help prevent voter fatigue and will save money.

The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Caucus also supports this legislation. Chair of the Caucus, Assemblymember Michaelle Solange, stated it “… will strengthen voter engagement and empower disadvantaged communities to select accountable representation on a local level.”

However, some like Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, want Governor Hochul to veto the bill.

“I always feel odd year elections should be about local elections and if you put them on even years, they will match up with state and congressional races,” said Barclay. “And every four years match up with the presidential race, and those local issues that usually are what those elections are about, will be washed away by national issues.”

If signed into law, certain elections like sheriff and district attorney will be held on odd years because of the state’s constitution. Skoufis, however, is also supporting a constitutional amendment to change that.