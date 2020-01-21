NY executive budget to include additional census funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of the New York Executive Budget for 2020 will include more funding for census efforts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking for an additional $10 million in state funding that will be used to drive census participation. That would bring the state’s total investment to $70 million.

“The census has dramatic effects on this state,” he said. “It determines the representation in Congress. It determines how many electoral votes you get. And it’s the basis for distribution of federal funding.”

This will be the first time the census can be filled out online. Computer labs at some of the state’s public colleges will be utilized to help people complete the form.

“Our new census information web page is available in 103 languages to ensure every single New Yorker, no matter where they’re from or what language, they’re comfortable and can access the information they need about the census,” New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said.

There’s also a new census council that will further support the state’s complete count commission analysis.

“The census council will be designing an organization and coordination plan to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get the best, most accurate census count,” Cuomo said.