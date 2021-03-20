NY lawmakers seek Cuomo backing on solitary confinement bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York are seeking Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature on legislation limiting the use of solitary confinement in the prison system.

The state Assembly and Senate voted earlier this week to pass a reform bill that includes putting a 15-day limit on the amount of time inmates accused of violence and other misbehavior could spend in solitary confinement. Inmates also would be allowed to request a disciplinary hearing before a prison segregates them.

Cuomo has opposed similar measures in the past over cost issues. A message was left Saturday with the Democrat’s press office.

New York City is close to mostly eliminating solitary confinement at its massive Rikers Island jail facility based on long-running complaints the disciplinary practice is outdated and a form of torture.

