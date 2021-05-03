NY legislature passes extension on eviction moratorium

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers lobbying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to extend his coronavirus-era moratorium on evictions when it expires, when the 120-day order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people would not lose their homes if they fell ill to COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — The New York State Senate and Assembly passed legislation Monday night that extends the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction Moratorium. The bill protects tenants and small business owners from being evicted under certain circumstances.

The extension will now go until August 31. The bill is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature. Assemblyman Christopher Friend voted against the bill and issues a statement to 18 News.

“New York extending the moratorium on evictions is like the state saying that rent is canceled, which I believe is the wrong approach to stabilizing affordable housing during the pandemic. New York is sitting on billions in federal aid meant to help with rent, we should expand eligibility to help more upstate small- to medium-rental property owners who are struggling because habitually behind tenants have abused the eviction moratorium.

“Even so, as the Assembly sponsor of the extension bill said, these eviction moratoriums will come to an end. Tenants should prepare themselves to start paying back their owed rent. For those who are truly in need, there are organizations that can help file hardship declarations and even help with payments. Locally, Catholic Charities and Arbor Housing and Development have been at the forefront of helping those in need in the Southern Tier.”

Statement from Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend (R,C,I-Big Flats)

