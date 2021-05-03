NY legislature passes extension on eviction moratorium

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers lobbying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to extend his coronavirus-era moratorium on evictions when it expires, when the 120-day order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people would not lose their homes if they fell ill to COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — The New York State Senate and Assembly passed legislation Monday night that extends the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction Moratorium. The bill protects tenants and small business owners from being evicted under certain circumstances.

The extension will now go until August 31. The bill is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature. Assemblyman Christopher Friend voted against the bill and issues a statement to 18 News.