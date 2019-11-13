NY proposal aims to consolidate ‘outdated’ court structure

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would consolidate New York trial courts by amending the state constitution.

Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks says New York has the most “complicated, inefficient, outdated” trial court structure in the nation.

Marks made the comments Wednesday before lawmakers at a hearing in New York City.

Marks says it’s difficult to quickly move resources under the current system— a major cause in delaying cases.

He says those delays are bad for arrestees sitting on Rikers Island in pre-trial detention and small businesses that see attorney fees rise as a case languishes.

The court system says the plan would do away with the state’s 11 trial courts and replace them with a three-level structure.