ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new investigation has been launched looking into DocGo – the company that was hired to provide care for asylum seekers who come to New York state. This coming just days after their CEO has resigned.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, recently denied the $432 millions contract DocGo has with the city. Today, he announced his office will be conducting its own audit. “We’ve articulated, and others have articulated, real concerns about this contract, about this vendor, and whether they are able to, and are providing services at the best possible price with integrity. So auditing is the best way to see that,” said Lander.

And after lying about his educational background, Anthony Capone has stepped down as DocGos Chief Executive Officer. In a statement he admitted, contrary to his official bio, he did not have a masters degree from Clarkson University or any University for that matter, “This inaccuracy should have been corrected, and I deeply apologize for this error…I take full responsibility and am making immediate corrections to all official bios, profiles, and any other materials where this incorrect information appears,” Capone said in a statement.

Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was told that the current COO and DocGo President, Lee Bienstock has taken on the role of CEO. In a statement DocGo said, “We have full confidence in his ability to lead the company forward.”

Amal Tlaige reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but has not heard back. The city has continued working with DocGo, we’ll keep you posted if we hear otherwise.