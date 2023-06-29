ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday New York State will be getting hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband to help close the digital divide.

“$670 million dollars which New York State will get, should come pretty close to allowing every New York resident to have broadband,” said Schumer.

There are over 100,000 underserved locations in New York State, according to Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko.

“The announcement has been made,” said Tonko. “They are distributing the dollars now because they want to get the dollars out the door as quickly as possible to speak to the sense of urgency people have out there”

Both Tonko and Schumer say this is the largest single investment for broadband in the state’s history. According to Schumer, the money will go to the governor who will then have to submit a plan to the commerce department.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of having access to high speed internet.\Schumer “Too many of our homes in rural areas don’t get it because they’re too far away or they get such a weak broadband that doesn’t really have the computing power that is needed or none,” explained Schumer. “And some of our city areas like in the City of Albany there are certain people who just are deprived of broadband because they can’t afford it, and that leaves their children and their health care at a great disadvantage.”

David Little, Executive Director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State, is in favor of this funding.

“This additional federal money helps us reach what’s called the last mile,” said Little. “We can have cable that’s laid around highways, but trying to reach houses that are set back in—- it’s really a monumental effort that is much like what they did when they tried to bring telephone and electrical service into those areas generations ago.”