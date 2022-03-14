NYS one-house budget proposals introduced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the New York State budget deadline approaches, both the Senate and the Assembly have put forth their yearly one-house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included.

“Overall, the Senate and the Assembly is in the same place on pretty much everything,” said Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie.

The one-house budgets are similar because they increase spending for health care, education, and child care. Neither the Senate or the Assembly include alcohol to-go, something Governor Hochul has been calling for.

They differ when it comes to suspending the New York State gas tax because of the rise in gas prices. It was included in the Senate proposal but not the Assembly’s. It’s something that Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay, is advocating for.

“In New York City, they aren’t worried about driving,” said Barclay.” They use public transportation. So it’s almost really an upstate issue unfortunately. But, I truly believe this will provide immediate relief to New Yorkers right now.”

When it comes to the Senate’s budget, Democratic Senator Jeremy Cooney said he’s very pleased and supports the inclusion of a gas tax suspension.

“I think it’s important that the Senate put it in the one house budget because it sends a message. This is a priority to New Yorkers, whether you live upstate or downstate and we are going to do something about it in this budget process,” stated Cooney.

The budgets are about $15 billion more than what the governor proposed and both could pass as soon as Monday night.