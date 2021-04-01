NYS Senate passes bill focusing on state debt services; rest of budget plan remains unclear

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – April 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year for New York State. But, the state’s spending plan remains unclear, partially because both the Senate and Assembly adjourned late Wednesday night without passing a budget.

Before heading home, one bill did get passed in the Senate – a budget bill focusing on the state’s debt services. These services are projected to increase by nearly $1 billion in the new fiscal year. That bill is now waiting to be signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NEWS10 spoke with several lawmakers on Wednesday who say they hope to pass the budget by the end of the week or early next week, but some say there is still a lot to be worked out before then.

“The longer we delay, the less the payments can be made for those individuals who count on a legislative budget to pay their workers, their staff, and fund their important programs,” said New York State Senator Jim Tedisco.

Senate Bill S2502B, the budget bill passed on late March 31, can be read on the NYS Senate website.