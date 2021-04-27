O’Mara: ‘Bad news for Upstate,’ NY Democrats push gas tax hike

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The democratic majority in Albany is pushing a proposed bill that could raise the state gas tax by 55 cents.

Supporters of the bill said the ‘Climate and Community Investment Act’ would help transition to renewable energy sources. An article in ‘NY Renews’ last month said it will create hundreds of thousands of new green jobs, invest back into minority communities, and combat the climate crisis.

On Tuesday, State Senator Tom O’Mara spoke to Zach Wheeler about the bill. He warns “that the legislation would implement regressive taxes that would leave lower- and middle-income families and workers, motorists, truckers, manufacturers and other industries, and seniors among the hardest hit.”

“New York’s out-of-control Democrat supermajorities just enacted a state budget raising taxes by nearly five billion dollars and here we go again. It will be an unending search for more tax dollars to afford more spending and every taxpayer will pay the price. The ink on the new state budget is barely dry and the Democrats are already eyeing their next tax hike opportunities, including a potential fifty-five-cents-per-gallon gas tax to help generate revenue to implement a radical, unsustainable, impractical climate change agenda,” said O’Mara. The legislation (S4264/A6967), known as the “Climate and Community Investment Act,” calls for accelerated state-level actions to achieve broad and far-reaching climate change policies. It includes a new 55-cents-per-gallon gas tax and increased taxes on heating oil, propane, and natural gas, which is estimated to increase home heating fuel costs by 26%. O’Mara and other opponents warn that the legislation would implement regressive taxes that would leave lower- and middle-income families and workers, motorists, truckers, manufacturers and other industries, and seniors among the hardest hit. The Office of State Senator Tom O’Mara (R) 58th District

The legislation is currently in the Environmental Conservation Committee in both the Senate and Assembly.