Parents meet with lawmakers, hold protests against vaccination requirement legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some parents met with lawmakers and held protests across New York State Thursday against vaccination requirement legislation.

Last session New York Lawmakers passed a bill that removed religious exemptions for vaccine requirements for children following a measles outbreak. Now some parents are concerned about other vaccine legislation.

“The main reason I came out is because the laws that they’re proposing will be taking more freedoms away from everyone. If the government gets to decide what to inject into all of our bodies, then there’s no telling where that might lead,” said one parent, Jessie Shields.

One bill that was introduced in January of 2019 would require kids “born on or after January 1st of 2009” to get an HPV vaccine “on or after September 1st, 2021.” Similar versions of the bill have been introduced since 2014.

The CDC website calls the HVP vaccine “very safe” and “effective” for “long-lasting protection against cancers caused by HPV.

The bill memo’s justification section calls HPV infection “widespread” noting that the “CDC estimates that routine vaccination could prevent 92 percent of cancers caused by HPV.”

However, opponents say it should be up to choice.

“We find out with every one of these where we get pushed and they will find out that when they push us we gain strength. We gain more solidarity not less,” said protestor, Doug Esmond.

The CDC says HPV infects about 14 million people annually. The CDC also maintains the “benefits of HPV vaccination far outweigh any potential risk or side effect.”