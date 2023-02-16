ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Hochul has issued an executive order for paid parental leave. The program will provide 12 weeks of full paid leave for state employees, but not all are included. Those eligible are nonunion state employees. Governor Hochul said this will help 10,000 New Yorkers bond with their newborn, fostered or adopted child.

In a statement, she said in part, “The dedicated New Yorkers who keep our state moving should not be forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for their child… it’s not only good for their families, it’s good policy.”

To qualify for PPL you have to be a full-time employee or work at least 50% part-time. Parental leave is available for use once every 12 months and must be used within seven months of birth or adoption. The Department of Civil Service said this covers a broad range of employees including managers, middle managers, and specialists in fields like education, law, computer science, medicine and more. The Governor’s office said they’re looking to extend this benefit to more than 170,000 additional employees.

According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, without a national paid leave policy and the rising costs of living, states across the U.S. are taking it upon themselves to find a solution. They also pointed to studies that show mothers who receive paid leave to care for their child are more likely to return to their job. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was told the policy is now in effect but when she asked the Governor’s Office and Department of Civil Service how people could go to apply, she did not get a response.