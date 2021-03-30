Reaction as NY lawmakers pass pot legalization

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – New York would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually allow marijuana sales to people over the age of 21 under a bill that passed the Senate and Assembly Tuesday. Legislative leaders will now send the bill to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

I remain adamantly opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York state and fear we are taking steps in this legislation that will create long-term risks to public health and safety across our communities. Many supporters of legalization primarily take the short-sighted view that it’s a jobs and economic development program. In my view, the potential consequences far outweigh any future economic or fiscal gains. Educators and public health experts point to the risks for the well-being of our children. Enhancing the availability and acceptability of marijuana sends the wrong message to young people, could lead to the use of other drugs like heroin and opioids and endangers their future quality of life. Police officers, prosecutors and other law enforcement leaders continue to warn that legalizing marijuana leads to less safe roadways, increased traffic fatalities and other criminal justice concerns. Local government officials warn about the fiscal burdens that will fall on counties and local property taxpayers, including increased costs for law enforcement and social services. Many employers have legitimate fears about the impact on their workplaces. In short, in my view, the negative costs of legalizing marijuana far outweigh any potential financial gains. Unfortunately, the passage of this legislation will lead to damaging consequences for our local communities and state. Phil Palmesano (R) New York State Assembly

The governor has ten days to approve or veto a bill once it lands on his desk, otherwise, the bill becomes law. He has said he will sign it.

Tonight, the New York State Legislature took the first step in a major leap forward for the Empire State by passing legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and the many legislators who worked tirelessly on this issue for securing passage of this historic legislation. For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public. New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy. I look forward to signing this legislation into law. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) New York

It has taken years for the state’s lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

There are far too many loose ends in this legislation that have not been given a full public airing and that pose a troubling risk to safe roads, safe communities, safe schools, safe workplaces, and public health and safety overall. We continue to hear an outcry of warnings from police officers and law enforcement leaders, public health experts, local government leaders, educators, and employers. We should pay attention to these warnings and not move forward while there remain so many long-term uncertainties over the potential negative consequences. Tom O’Mara (R) New York State Senator

New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.