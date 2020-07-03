Reasons why you may not have received your unemployment benefits yet after filing

NY Capitol News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — So far, New York State has paid out more than $25 billion in unemployment benefits to roughly 2.9 million people since the coronavirus pandemic began. But, in some rare cases, New Yorkers said they are still waiting to have their claims processed. 

A statement from a spokesperson at the state Department of Labor says, “… In the rare case that someone has not received benefits yet, it is likely because they have a complex claim that requires adjudication, must submit additional information for their application to be processed, or have not completed federally-required weekly certifications to release their payments.”

Until Thursday, Taris Kevii from the Southern Tier was having trouble receiving his benefits. NEWS10 ABC intervened and was able to get him set up with a specialist to help him figure out what the issue was. 

“I was unaware that you are supposed to apply every single Sunday for unemployment that you didn’t have a job. I just thought that you just apply once and then it just kicked in until everything opened again,” Kevii said.

He said, as someone filing for the first time, he wished the process was a bit smoother to figure out. 

“If I wasn’t clear, imagine how many other people weren’t, you know?” Kevii said.

In April, the New York State Department of Labor built a new unemployment application with Google. There’s also a new automated chatbot on the website. The phone system has also been upgraded with the average wait time now reduced to about 10 minutes. There’s also info on the DOL website on how to file.

Kevii said that after speaking with the specialist on Thursday about his claim, he was told that he should be receiving his retroactive benefits on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now