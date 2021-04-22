Republican Party opens poll to vote on nominees for governor

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences for millions of Americans in future elections. The GOP’s campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Republican Party is looking for New Yorkers to vote early for the GOP gubernatorial nominee. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin are both on their list.

Click through to the GOP website to vote. They say that results are confidential, and that selections will help them get a better understanding of what their constituents want.

This comes after party leaders gathered in Albany to hear from several potential candidates for governor in 2022.