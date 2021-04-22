Republican Party opens poll to vote on nominees for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Republican Party is looking for New Yorkers to vote early for the GOP gubernatorial nominee. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin are both on their list.
Click through to the GOP website to vote. They say that results are confidential, and that selections will help them get a better understanding of what their constituents want.
This comes after party leaders gathered in Albany to hear from several potential candidates for governor in 2022.