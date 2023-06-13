ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Lawmakers are still catching up on some much needed rest after a long week. While the Senate did adjourn, the Assembly plans to reconvene. “We don’t have the exact dates, but I hope it’s sooner rather than later,” said Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay. He said two key issues New Yorkers are dealing with are crime and affordability which he feels went unaddressed this session, “Instead of addressing changes to bail or Raise the Age, they went and passed Clean Slate, which I think is a step in the wrong direction. And as far as affordability, I didn’t really see anything in the final, waning days to provide some relief to New Yorkers, who are overtaxed and over burdened with the cost of living in New York.”

Barclay also frustrated that there was no legislation to address the migrant crisis. A bill was passed to create a commission to study the effects of slavery on African American New Yorkers which Barclay says has no republican appointments. “You know we constantly talk about differences in this country and we don’t ever seem to want to talk about unifying factors, I’m concerned that the reparations committee is just more divisiveness versus unification,” he explained.

And a series of election law bills passed in both houses. One bill would allow for no excuse mail in voting. “It’s different from absentee voting, where you need a reason to get an absentee ballot, and we know from our experience in other states, it’s very popular with voters and it tends to increase turnout, which is a good thing,” said Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York.

And another election law bill will change some town and county elections to even years. Opponents of the bill say this would take attention away from localities with state and presidential elections happening at the same time. But Lerner said, the exact opposite will happen, “Because there’s such an increase in turnout, more people are voting on the local issues and unfortunately we’ve seen a horribly low turnout for local issues.” While many bills passed in both houses they still need to be signed by the Governor. We’ll keep you updated when Assembly reconvenes.