State Senator Seward tests positive for coronavirus

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) – New York State Senator, James Seward, has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Cindy, has also tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release from NYS Senate Republican Leader, John Flanagan, Senator Seward was tested at Albany Medical Center where he continues to receive treatment. He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full recovery.

He will be released from the hospital and will be quarantined at home. His wife was diagnosed in Cooperstown and is quarantined at home and is recovering.

Today I have learned that state Senator Jim Seward, who is battling cancer, has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife has also tested positive for the virus. The entire Senate Republican Conference is praying for their speedy recovery and asks that everyone do the same. Senator Seward, our ranking member on finance, is expected to be released soon from Albany Medical Center to rest and recover at home while experiencing mild symptoms. His vast and valued knowledge of budgetary issues will be missed by our conference, but his health is of paramount concern. He has not been in Albany since March 11.

As Senator Seward heals, we ask that all New Yorkers adhere to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the State: please stay inside, practice social distancing and remember that your behavior impacts other individuals.

Senator Seward’s Oneonta office will remain closed. Constituents in need of assistance can email seward@nysenate.gov or call 518-455-3131.

Senator Seward’s district covers several areas of the Capital Region including Cobleskill, Schoharie, Howes Cave and Sharon Springs.