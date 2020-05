ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- After teasing the announcement all week, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Schools across the state had been closed since mid-March after coronavirus started making its way through the state. Back on March 18th, Cuomo waived the 180-day limit of days schools had to be in session and also ordered schools closed to help stop the spread of the virus. Teachers were forced to come up with plans for distance learning. Schools also had to come up with ways to feed students in their districts, and provide childcare for essential workers.