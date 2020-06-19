Governor Cuomo gives last daily briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his last daily briefing. He had been doing this for 111 days.

Cuomo gave the briefing alone, at his desk in his office in Albany, saying he gave his staff the day off because of Juneteenth, and that they deserved it.

“After 111 days of hell, they all deserve a break,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo only touched on the numbers on Friday, saying there were 1,284 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, and that over 79,000 coronavirus tests were performed on Thursday.

The rest of his time was spent reflecting on the past 111 days and thanking many people, including New Yorkers.

“This period has been incredibly hard on all of us,” Cuomo said, “I believe we’ll be better for it. I believe we are.”