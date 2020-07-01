Cuomo postpones indoor dining in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing in New York City. It was expected that Cuomo would talk about indoor dining, and that was his biggest announcement of the day.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said that New York City would not be allowed to have diners inside their restaurants to eat. He said, however, it was only being postponed in New York City, and the rest of the state could carry on as they had been, with reduced capacity of indoor diners.

“This is for New York City only,” Cuomo said. “Frankly it’s a problem that is mostly pronounced in New York City. It’s partially the other states going up and we’re worried about that. It’s partially lack of citizen compliance and lack of local government enforcement.”

Cuomo mentioned multiple times that citizen compliance was slipping, saying, “It is a very real problem.”

Cuomo also said local governments needed to do their job of local enforcement, saying that was also an issue the state was facing.

“I take all the abuse of opening and reopening and I don’t have a problem with that,” Cuomo said.

The Governor went on to say that local governments don’t have the authority to open or reopen businesses, schools or restaurants, saying the sole legal responsibility of local government is testing, tracing, and compliance enforcement. Cuomo even said the state will be creating its own enforcement department to help supplement local government enforcement.

Across the United States, 35 states are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. New York now has 16 states on its travel ban.

“This is not over and this can still rear its ugly head anywhere in this nation and in this state and we are seeing troubling signs across the country that we should be concerned about,” Cuomo said.

Back in New York, on Tuesday, the state saw 879 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 11 deaths from the virus. On Tuesday, the state did 56,710 tests, and had 625 positive cases, or a rate of infection of 1.1%.

Cuomo said New York State has over 750 testing sites across the state, and beginning Wednesday, New York State is expanding the criteria for those who want to get a test to anyone in the state, not just front line workers or those who may have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

“What I’m saying to all New Yorkers today is go get a test. It doesn’t cost you anything. It doesn’t hurt,” Cuomo said.

Click the player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing:

Below is the slideshow presentation shown during the briefing: