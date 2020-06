NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Monday marked day 100 since the first positive case of coronavirus was reported in New York State. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing from New York City on Monday, where he also announced that New York City was officially entering Phase One.

“I am just so proud of how New Yorkers have responded,” Cuomo said. “We can be a tough crew. New Yorkers heard the message, they did what they had to do. If you told me 100 days ago that we would be reopening when we had no clue...it was frightening, but New Yorkers did it.”