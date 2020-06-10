LaGuardia Airport opening new terminals as most of NYS now in Phase Two of reopening

QUEENS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Queens on Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport, where a new terminal was opened.

“To see it live is so invigorating,” Cuomo said of the new terminal.

Cuomo touched on coronavirus while he was at the airport. Every region in New York State is now in at least Phase One of reopening. New York City began to reopen on Tuesday, while the Hudson Valley entered Phase Two on Tuesday, and Long Island entered Phase Two on Wednesday.

Overall, the number of positive coronavirus cases is going down statewide. Cuomo encourages people to watch the daily testing numbers to make sure the virus isn’t spreading.

“You’re dealing with a virus. The virus is a virus and it spreads wherever it can,” Cuomo said.

“We now must double down on our diligence,” said Cuomo. “Reopening is actually much harder than closing. Reopening is more delicate and more nuanced.”

Cuomo was in Queens at the airport on Wednesday to help open a new terminal. LaGuardia Airport is the first new airport build in the United States in 25 years. The last airport built in the United States was Denver International in the mid-1990s.

The new LaGuardia will feature 72 new gates across six concourses and be 50% larger than the previous structure.

