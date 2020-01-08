WATCH LIVE: 2020 N.Y. State of the State Address

Live Now
2020 State of the State Address

NY Capitol News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is presenting his annual State of the State Address on Wednesday. He has already released a number of legislative items he would like lawmakers to tackle in 2020.

The Governor has already unveiled 34 legislative issues he would like to pursue.

