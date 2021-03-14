NY college hockey game halted due to positive COVID-19 test

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A hockey game between Utica College and Elmira College in upstate New York was suspended after two periods because of a positive COVID-19 test, officials announced.

With the Utica Pioneers leading 5-2, the teams failed to return to the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica after the second intermission Saturday, the Observer-Dispatch reported.

After a lengthy delay, Utica College announced via the school’s athletics Twitter account that the game had been suspended “due to a positive test within the Utica team.”

It was unclear if the positive test result was returned during Saturday’s game. Officials had said Utica College teams were conducting testing three times a week.

The men’s hockey team started a coronavirus-delayed season in mid-February. The regular season for the men’s team is scheduled to end March 27.

