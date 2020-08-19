NY health department to issue letters to county departments in regards to anticipated flu season

FILE – In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person’s blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – With flu season a concern, the New York State Department of Health will be sending a letter to county health departments to ensure plans in place for simultaneous flu and COVID-19 tests.

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the department to ensure that counties have plans in place to perform both tests this fall.

Governor Cuomo stated the following in a press call on August 19, “This is going to be difficult and challenging. It will require a reduction in the number of COVID tests or in the turnaround time on COVID tests, and we already had issues on the turnaround time on COVID tests. So we want to get ahead of this and that letter from the Department of Health is going to do that, and that letter goes out today. But I’m telling you, there’s going to be no easy answer to that riddle.”

The letter is included below: