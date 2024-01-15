ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $325 million in grants for clean water infrastructure projects statewide on Monday. The grants come from the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs.

These plans will assist cities and towns that often struggle with accessing clean water grants and delivering affordable projects by maximizing benefits for rural and disadvantaged communities. Hochul is directing the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) to increase water infrastructure grants by 25% in rural communities to alleviate the financial burdens they may face.

This grant will expand community resources to allow fair access to funding opportunities for rural communities statewide. Community Assistance Teams, assembled by the EFC, provide assistance and support for updating New York’s water infrastructure.

“New York is committed to funding water infrastructure upgrades because every person has a right to clean water,” Governor Hochul said. “With this additional funding for communities across the state, we are providing critical resources to local economies, creating jobs, and safeguarding the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”

Hochul also increased awards for emerging contaminant projects by 10% in rural areas. This ensures that there is no financial barrier when making life-saving investments eliminating risks to drinking water supplies.

The EFC administers the grant programs, coordinating with the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Conservation. On February 5 applications with full eligibility criteria will become available on the EFC’s website.