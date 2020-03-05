NY lawmakers push for a shorter suicide hotline number

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of state lawmakers continues to push for a three-digit suicide hotline number.

They want to change the current 11-digit number to 988. They said shortening the hotline and treating it like 911 will save lives.

They are pushing for passage this session.

“Every year, there are over a quarter of a million suicide attempts,” Sen. David Carlucci said. “Walk the walk and this is an easy thing we can do.”

There is talk on the federal level of shortening the hotline number to 988. The Federal Communications Commission has also voiced support for the change.