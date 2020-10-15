NY police union calls for suspension of inmate visits after uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) is calling for the suspension of inmate visits after a recent increase in positive coronavirus cases in state prisons.

According to NYSCOPBA, Elmira Correctional Facility recently saw more than 30 positive cases and more than 120 individuals under quarantine. At Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie, more than 70 inmates have tested positive in the last two weeks and there are close to 300 tests pending.

NYSCOPBA Pres. James Miller said in a statement in-part: