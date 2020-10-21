NY Senate to host virtual roundtable of impacts of COVID-19 on art and cultural communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming virtual roundtable will address complications brought on by the coronavirus.

The New York State Senate has announced their virtual roundtable, which will be centered around the impact of COVID-19 on art and cultural communities statewide. The roundtable will be lead by Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs Senator José Serrano.

According to the Senate, the roundtable will aim to gather input on the art and cultural organization contributions to the New York economy, as well as how these contributions have been impacted by the pandemic.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been painfully felt across every industry in New York State, but the arts and cultural sector has been especially hard hit,” said Senator José Serrano. “Not only does this industry serve as a major economic engine and job producer, but the arts are transformative, uplifting, and educating while building cultural bridges for all New Yorkers.”

The virtual roundtable will be held on October 21 at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Discussion participation is limited to invitees, but those wishing to submit a written statement or comments can submit them to serrano@nysenate.gov.

Written statements will be accepted through November 11, 2020.