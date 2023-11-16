ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gun owners looking to buy ammunition at a New York arms dealer, get ready to have your background checked. But, how much will it cost?

Background checks for ammunition in New York state began September 13.

Gun owners and sellers say it’s causing a lot of frustration. They say it can delay or stop a usually routine process. Sellers say many buyers are now going across the border into Pennsylvania to buy their ammo.

The law requires people buying ammo to undergo a state mandated background check and pay a fee of $2.50. This in addition to the nine dollars buyers will spend on a gun background check. Governor Hochul and supporters of the law believe it will reduce gun violence and save lives, while those who oppose it believe the law will only hurt law abiding gun owners, not criminals.

“I don’t really see where this is going to impact anything in a positive manner. If the argument is that it’s going to reduce gun violence, I don’t buy into that at all. It just makes no sense to me. I think the system itself is not by any means perfect, frankly it’s probably flawed. We’ve heard reports of people that are getting screened for background checks for their gun purchases. They’re passing that, but getting denied the ammunition. Then, other people are getting denied the ammunition and passed on the gun. That makes no sense.”

“I think that unfortunately because of our proximity to Pennsylvania, it’s having much more of an impact on our local dealerships because people are just not going to go through the hassle. They can go 15-20 minutes down the road into Pennsylvania and buy ammunition without a problem and not be challenged at all,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

“We’ve definitely seen people go over the border to Pennsylvania. We’re close enough that they can go over there without having to do a background check. Makes no sense whatsoever. Most people that come in to buy ammo, they’ve already bought a gun. They have to go through a background check for the gun. Now the redundancy makes them do background checks for the ammunition as well. A lot of people are getting delayed for no reason. The state system setup doesn’t even give us a time frame. We submit it and then sometimes it’ll go right through. Other times it just says pending. It could be pending for as little as fifteen minutes or we’ve had it go as long as four days now for some people,” said founder of Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a challenge to the law last month.