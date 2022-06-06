BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York is almost right on par with the national average price of gas.

Across the state, the average price of gas is down five cents since last Monday, at $4.88 per gallon. That’s only one cent higher than the national average, which went up 25 cents in the same time period.

The New York and the United States averages were not far off from each other at this time last year, either, at $3.09 or $3.05, respectively.

Here’s what prices look like today across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.75 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.72 (down 11 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.78 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.79 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.79 (down 10 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $4.79 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.74 (down 12 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $4.80 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Still, New York’s averages are actually a little higher than they were this past Thursday, AAA reports.

Following the implementation of gas tax caps, Buffalo has ended up having some of the cheapest gas in all of upstate New York.

On Wednesday, a gas tax cap of $2 per gallon went into effect in Erie County, and a $3 cap went into effect in Niagara County. It makes it so people only have to pay tax on the first two or three dollars of every gallon of gas they put in their car.

This coincided with the state’s gas tax holiday, which will last until the end of the year. It will allow drivers to save an additional 16 cents for every gallon of gas they pump.