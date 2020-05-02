NYC subway halting overnight service for virus cleaning

In this March 23, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect a subway train in preparation for the restoration of public transport in Wuhan, in central China’s Hubei province. China’s health ministry says Wuhan has now gone several consecutive days without a new infection, showing the effectiveness of draconian travel restrictions that are slowly being relaxed around the country. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s subway system, long celebrated for its all-night service, will shut down each day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, two days after saying the system had gotten “disgusting” during the coronavirus crisis.

The city’s subway system has been partially emptied and financially devastated by stay-at-home orders, and now it is shedding overnight service to make it easier to clean the system and empty it of homeless people who have increasingly taken up residence on vacant trains.

Subway cars, previously cleaned at least once every 72 hours, will be cleaned once every 24 hours starting May 6, Cuomo said. Buses, vans and other alternative transportation will be provided for essential workers at no charge while the system is closed, he said.

Cuomo said the extra cleaning in the vast system is a “daunting challenge,” but vital to keeping subways safe.

“You have to disinfect every place a hand could touch on a subway car. Every rail, every pole, every door,” Cuomo said. “Or, coughing, sneezing, wherever droplets could land.”

Dozens of transit employees have died of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Pointing to a front-page report Tuesday in the New York Daily News about problems including indecent exposure, filth, and people stretched out on seats, Cuomo said the situation was “disrespectful” to essential workers who still need the subway to get to work.

Subway ridership has plunged by 92% during the pandemic. The shutdown will happen during hours when the system had, lately, been averaging around 11,000 riders.

Commuter trains serving Long Island and the city’s northern suburbs will also be disinfected every 24 hours, Cuomo said. City buses will continue to run around-the-clock but will be rotated out of service for cleaning.

The subway system has operated continuously, 24 hours a day since October 1904, save for relatively short interruptions caused by weather events such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012, blackouts and labor disputes.

A strike in 1966 knocked out service for 12 days, the longest stoppage in the system’s history, according to the agency that runs it, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman called the subway the “lifeblood of our city” and said he would push to ensure 24/7 service returns as soon as the pandemic is over.

The homeless have long taken refuge on the city’s subways, but the problems that their plight poses — for them and other riders — has become more visible during the pandemic.

Advocates for the homeless say some are taking to trains because they worry about contracting the virus in shelters. The city has put some homeless people in hotel rooms during the crisis.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would send more outreach workers to end-of-the-line stations to try to persuade homeless people to go to shelters. Police have increased enforcement, removing more than 100 homeless people from trains on Monday alone.

“Punitively closing the subways and sending in more police will only make things worse,” said Giselle Routhier, the policy director of advocacy group Coalition for the Homeless. “What is actually needed are safe, private spaces where maintaining social distancing is possible.”

Associated Press writers Karen Matthews and David Porter in New York and Marina Villeneuve in Albany contributed to this report.