NYPD officer charged with possessing child pornography

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran and New York City police officer has been charged with possession of child pornography, after a federal investigation of his online activity.



Timothy Martinez, 40, of Staten Island was arrested on February 7 after a search warrant turned up more than 600 images of child pornography on his laptop computer authorities said. He was released on a $150,000 bond.



A police department spokesman says Martinez, who has been on the force since 2006, has been suspended from duty without pay.

Homeland Security Investigations obtained search warrants last fall after investigators say, Martinez made several online payments to a person identified on Twitter, as a 14-year-old girl, in exchange for pornographic images and videos.