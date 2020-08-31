NYRA lending 175 tables to Saratoga school district for outdoor eating

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association is planning to hand over 175 picnic tables to the Saratoga Springs City School District to help students maintain social distancing.

With the district prepares to welcome back students, students at Saratoga Springs High School and Maple Avenue Middle School will have more room during their lunch periods thanks to the loan.

The tables are a regular fixture in Saratoga Race Course’s backyard. Under state guidelines, the iconic racecourse is operating without spectators this year, and the tables are going unused. They’ll be loaded onto trucks throughout the morning to be delivered to the two schools.

This is the latest example of NYRA donated the tables to local entities. Earlier this summer, NYRA lent picnic tables to Saratoga Springs for use in Congress Park, as well as to Schuylerville.