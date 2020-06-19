NYRA releases 2020 Saratoga Race Course summer meet stakes schedule

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYRA released its 2020 summer meet schedule at the Saratoga Race Course, the 40-day meet, which will open July 16, will be conducted without fans this year.

“We’re thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer, and we thank Governor Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community as well as racing fans across the country.”



After opening weekend, races will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays.

Whitney Day, set for Saturday, August 1, will feature three Grade 1 events, led by the Whitney, a handicap at 1 1/8 miles with an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland on the line.

The Runhappy Travers, traditionally contested at the end of August, will be held this year on August 8.

The race schedule is listed below: