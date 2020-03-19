NYRA suspends live racing at Aqueduct, Belmont backstretch worker tests positive for coronavirus

OZONE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Thursday that live racing will be suspended at Aqueduct Racetrack until further notice.

According to NYRA, a backstretch worker who lives and works at Belmont Park tested positive Thursday morning for the coronavirus. The worker has been quarantined since developing symptoms on the morning of Friday, March 13. His roommate was also quarantined at that time.

NYRA’s Preparedness and Response Plan Committee has established clear protocols and processes following the most up-to-date health guidance established by the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

NYRA has contracted with multiple outside cleaning vendors following best practices established by the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.