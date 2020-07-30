NYS adopts new standards for contaminants in drinking water

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first state in the nation to do so, New York has adopted a drinking water standard for emerging contaminant 1,4-Dioxane.

The standard sets the maximum amount of this contaminant allowed in drinking water to 1 part per billion.

Along with this, maximum contaminant levels were set for PFOA and PFOS — 10 parts per trillion.

“While the federal government continues to leave emerging contaminants like 1,4-Dioxane, PFOA and PFOS unregulated, New York is leading the way by setting new national standards that help ensure drinking water quality and safeguard New Yorkers’ health from these chemicals,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The environmental movement was founded in this great state and we will continue to move forward to protect our most precious resources for generations to come.”

This past January, regulations were posted in the New York State Register for a 45-day public comment period.

On Thursday, the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC) approved the modified regulations. Once they’re approved by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the regulations will be published in the State Register.

“New York State’s unwavering commitment to addressing emerging contaminants in drinking water is a cornerstone of protecting public health now and into the future,” Dr. Zucker said. “These new standards are some of the lowest and precedent-setting nationwide and were carefully considered over months of scientific review with stakeholder input to ensure successful implementation.”

Once they’re published, water systems that serve 10,000 people or more must start testing within 60 days. Systems that serve 3,300 to 9,999 people must start within 90 days, and systems that serve less than 3,300 people must start testing within six months.