NYS coronavirus hospitalizations hit new low; Gov. Cuomo asks New Yorkers to stay diligent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been over five months since the first coronavirus case was reported in New York, but the state continues to show great progress in defeating COVID-19.

During his conference call Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York hit a new low in regards to the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Despite the good news, there are still 556 people in the hospital battling COVID-19 across the state.

Of the test results that came back Saturday in New York State, only 0.90% were positive.

Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, Governor Cuomo is asking the people of New York to stay diligent and limit the spread of COVID-19.

It’s all very good news, the numbers are just about where we want them to be, but, I always add the but, we have to stay diligent. What this says is our plan is working, which means stay with the plan. When the plan is working, it doesn’t mean you deviate from the plan or throw the plan out. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Below is the complete data released by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 556 (-25) – Lowest since March 17

– 556 (-25) – Lowest since March 17 Patients Newly Admitted – 74

– 74 Number ICU – 143 (-4)

– 143 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 71 (-1)

– 71 (-1) Total Discharges – 73,222 (+88)

– 73,222 (+88) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,170

Central New York’s positive rate has been lower than the state average for the last three days, with only 0.8% of Saturday’s coronavirus tests coming back positive.

Below are the positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days.

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Central New York 0.5% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.9% 0.7% Long Island 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.0% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.1% 0.7% New York City 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% North Country 0.5% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.8% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.1% 0.7%

There have been a total of 416,298 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

