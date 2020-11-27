NYS could be next to offer nonbinary gender identity of “X” on state licenses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM-TV) – New York will soon be the next state to mark “X” on licenses for nonbinary genders.

A new gender marker could be coming to state licenses, but court filings say it could take more than a year before DMV computers can automatically make the change.

New York intends to offer a nonbinary gender identity of “X,” a step to protect and advance the civil rights of new yorkers who are transgender or gender non-conforming.

The National Center for Transgender Equality encourages people to choose the marker that feels most appropriate and comfortable.

More than a dozen states such as Oregon, plus Washington, D.C. already offer “X” gender markers on driving licenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now