NYS could be next to offer nonbinary gender identity of “X” on state licenses

(WETM-TV) – New York will soon be the next state to mark “X” on licenses for nonbinary genders.

A new gender marker could be coming to state licenses, but court filings say it could take more than a year before DMV computers can automatically make the change.

New York intends to offer a nonbinary gender identity of “X,” a step to protect and advance the civil rights of new yorkers who are transgender or gender non-conforming.

The National Center for Transgender Equality encourages people to choose the marker that feels most appropriate and comfortable.

More than a dozen states such as Oregon, plus Washington, D.C. already offer “X” gender markers on driving licenses.