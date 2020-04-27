NYS Council urging $38.5 billion bill for behavioral health organizations

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The NYS Council, representing 100 organizations that provide mental health and substance use disorder/addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services, sent a letter to the state congressional delegation requesting an emergency appropriation allocation of $38.5 billion for behavioral health organizations nationwide in the next stimulus package.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deliver mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services, particularly those serving low incomes individuals, are at risk of collapse, nationwide and in New York State.

According to an online survey conducted by ndp | analytics and the National Council for Behavioral Health, nearly two-thirds of behavioral health organizations nationwide believe that they can only survive financially for three months or less under the current COVID-19 conditions, and nearly half of all behavioral health organizations across the country already have cut positions.

The situation in New York State is particularly dire as we face the highest number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of any state nationwide.

“New York’s community-based mental health and substance use disorder/addiction organizations were facing serious financial and workforce constraints long before the onset of COVID-19. Our organizations have been battling multiple epidemics including the Opioid Crisis and high rates of suicide attempts/completions in certain age groups for years. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic many of our organizations have been brought to their knees. They have been forced to lay off and/or furlough valued workers at precisely the moment when our communities need them the most. On demand access to care in local communities is the most efficient and effective way to avoid /minimize a range of public health crises and contain costs. That’s why it’s in everyone’s best interest to ensure their continued viability. The $38.5 billion infusion of resources will ensure that mental health and substance use disorder organizations in New York are viable to respond – immediately and when the crisis has passed but the effects remain, said Lauri Cole, executive director of the NYS Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare.