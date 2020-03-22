NYS DMV to suspend services in response to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WETM) – In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles requires all DMV offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until further notice.

This includes both state and county-run field offices. While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations have extensions now. Also, road tests will be not be given until further notice.



Schuyler County’s DMV staff will be contacting those with scheduled appointments to inform them of this change.



To ensure there are no unintended consequences for New Yorkers who are not able to visit the DMV during the closure, any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended until further notice