Breaking News
Steuben County confirms the third case of COVID-19

NYS DMV to suspend services in response to COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM) – In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles requires all DMV offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until further notice.

This includes both state and county-run field offices. While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations have extensions now. Also, road tests will be not be given until further notice.


Schuyler County’s DMV staff will be contacting those with scheduled appointments to inform them of this change.


To ensure there are no unintended consequences for New Yorkers who are not able to visit the DMV during the closure, any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended until further notice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now