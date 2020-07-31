NYS extends COVID rent relief program another week

(WETM) – New York Homes and Community Renewal has extended the deadline to the state’s rent relief program for another week.

The deadline to apply for assistance under the COVID Rent Relief Program has been extended to August 6th, 2020, for online and paper applications.

The window for applications to the NYS’ $100 million relief fund for renters affected by COVID-19 closed Thursday, Governor Cuomo’s administration announced Friday it would reopen for an additional week, through August 6th.

The Rent Relief Program assists low-income households experiencing an increase in their rent burden due to a loss of income during the COVID crisis by providing a one-time payment covering the increased rent burden for one to four months.

Applications and the call center is available Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., for applicants who need help.

Applicants can also call at 1-833-499-0318 or covidrentrelief@hcr.ny.gov.